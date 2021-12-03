Rossville champions say part of their success, is their community’s support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three trophies. One community.

“It’s crazy to see how much of a community Rossville has behind its sports and how much they support all of us, it truly makes my heart so happy to just see the community come together and support us,” said Senior Vanesa Quinones.

Rossville’s football team won the 2A state championship in dominating fashion, but they weren’t the only “dawgs” barking for victory.

“Cheer just won and then dance got third, it was super close for state dance we were only 1.73 points away from that title, and for cheer, we won by 11 points so we cleaned house on both,” said Cheerleader, Jalyn Davis.

“We were crying, we were bawling we were so excited,” said Head Coach, Kelcy Hammer.

The feeling was mutual, at a football game, the football players, the cheerleaders, and the dancers go hand in hand--

“Every Friday night the cheerleaders after every touchdown our boys score our cheerleaders do jumping jacks, thousands of jumping jacks because the boys just ran the score up so those girls were conditioned, they get the crowd hyped up and the dance team provides great entertainment at half time,” said RHS assistant cheer coach, Amanda Davis.

Behind the three new trophies, is the dedication of athletes who balance practice and school.

“Our kids are just driven in anything that they do they want to be the best, they want to be on top of everybody they just work hard at everything they do,” said Hammer.

Senior Corey Catron says part of what pushed these teams to success was the continued support from the Rossville community.

“The community is just unmatched and just walking out of the locker room before the game and just hanging out with the tailgaters right there is just unbelievable, something I will remember forever.”

