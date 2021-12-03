Road work did not stop the Harvesters Food Distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families took a slight detour Thursday to go to the Harvesters Food Distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute, but the event had a decent turnout.

Road work detoured traffic a couple blocks. Families had to take High St. to 22nd to find the KNI campus, but that did not stop people from attending.

Town and Country Christian Church partnered on the mobile food pantry to give away 35,000 lbs. of food to families in need at the KNI grounds.

The volunteer coordinator for the event, Kathy Deitering, shared with 13 NEWS how appreciative families are for everyone’s volunteer service.

”I have had people come and say ‘if you weren’t here, we wouldn’t be eating this month’ and most people if they’re willing to, you know, be in line for a couple of hours for food you know that they really need it,” said Deitering. “Everyone of them are so kind and so grateful and appreciate the fact that we are here.”

Deitering said their distributions saw a slight dip in attendance when stimulus checks arrived, but after those ended, they are back up to more than 200 cars.

Harvesters usually hosts the event on the first Thursday of each month. If interested, families are not required to show I.D. in order to receive food and all food is on a first-come first-serve basis.

