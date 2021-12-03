Advertisement

Olathe man who posed as Venom during KC area bank robberies sentenced to prison

FILE - Prison (AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After an Olathe man posed as comic book character Venom and shot a gun multiple times during a pair of Kansas City area bank robberies he was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard’s Office says an Olathe man has been sentenced to prison for his part in a pair of armed bank robberies. It said the man fired several shots during the robberies, including one at a customer who was about to enter a bank.

In August 2021, Slinkard’s Office said a federal jury convicted Michael Shiferaw, 23, of Olathe, on two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery. This week, it said a federal judge sentenced him to 28 years in prison.

Before Shiferaw’s trial, Slinkard’s Office said accomplice Kenya Breakfield, 23, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. Breakfield was sentenced in September to just over 6 years in prison.

In October 2018, the Office said Shiferaw and Breakfield entered a Wells Fargo in Leawood wearing Venom face masks and carrying handguns. Shiferaw fired a shot into the ceiling and pointed a gun at the tellers as he forced them to fill a duffel bag with money. As they left the bank, it said Shiferaw fired another round into the ceiling and yelled, “Happy holidays.”

In March 2019, Slinkard’s Office said the pair then robbed the Commerce Bank in Roeland Park. This time Breakfield stayed in the vehicle as the getaway driver and Shiferaw entered the bank alone. It said Shiferaw then fired four rounds during the robbery. When tellers tried to hide under the counter, he pointed his gun at them and demanded to get into the vault. When one teller tried to get up, Shiferaw shoved him and pointed a gun at his head.

Slinkard’s Office said the defendants were arrested shortly after the second robbery.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Olathe Police Department, Leawood Police Department and Roeland Park Police Department all helped in the investigation of the case.

