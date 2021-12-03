Advertisement

OC Courtney Messingham, FB/TE coach Jason Ray out at K-State
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Courtney Messingham and fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray will not return for the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced Friday.

“We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in the future,” Klieman said. “These were very difficult decisions to make as both are great coaches and friends – Jason since our time at North Dakota State, and Courtney, who I have known since we were young. However, I feel like this is in the best interest of our program moving forward.”

Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein will serve as the interim OC for the Wildcats’ upcoming bowl game. K-State will learn its bowl destination Sunday.

