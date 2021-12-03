Advertisement

No. 6 Washburn VB tops No. 10 Winona State, advances to NCAA Regional semis

Washburn Volleyball
Washburn Volleyball(WIBW Marleah Campbell)
By Marleah Campbell
Dec. 2, 2021
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - In a top-10 postseason battle, No. 6 Washburn volleyball took down No. 10 Winona State in four sets to advance to the NCAA Central Region semifinal match.

The Ichabods took the first set handily, 25-12. The Warriors won the second set 25-19, then Washburn closed with the final two 25-16 and 25-17.

Washburn will play No. 1 Central Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Ichabods and Jennies have faced each other twice this season. Washburn topped UCM in four sets Sept. 25 in Warrensburg; the Jennies took down the ‘Bods in Topeka in four sets Oct. 21.

