No. 6 Washburn VB tops No. 10 Winona State, advances to NCAA Regional semis

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - In a top-10 postseason battle, No. 6 Washburn volleyball took down No. 10 Winona State in four sets to advance to the NCAA Central Region semifinal match.

The Ichabods took the first set handily, 25-12. The Warriors won the second set 25-19, then Washburn closed with the final two 25-16 and 25-17.

Washburn will play No. 1 Central Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Ichabods and Jennies have faced each other twice this season. Washburn topped UCM in four sets Sept. 25 in Warrensburg; the Jennies took down the ‘Bods in Topeka in four sets Oct. 21.

FINAL | No. 6 Washburn defeats No. 10 Winona State in four sets to advance to the NCAA Central Region semifinal! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/4I92Lz0YEt — Washburn Volleyball (@IchabodVB) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.