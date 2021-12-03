Advertisement

Marshall amendment to defund COVID-19 vaccine mandate falls short of passage

FILE
FILE(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall’s amendment to defund COVID-19 vaccine mandates falls short as 50 Senate Democrats vote against it.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 2, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said all 50 Senate Democrats voted against an amendment he offered which would have defunded each of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He said the votes come after the Administration acknowledged they did not have the authority to mandate vaccinations.

Sen. Marshall said multiple federal courts put a stop to the OSHA vaccine mandate as well as the federal contractor and CMS mandates. He said the White House has delayed implementation of the mandate for federal workers until after the holidays.

“This is an opportunity to right a wrong for each member in this body. Let’s give employers certainty and employees peace of mind that they will still have a job this new year,” said Marshall. “Make no mistake: These vaccine mandates are not about public health or science. If they were, the White House would recognize the 92% of Americans who have already built up immunity to this virus between vaccines and natural immunity.”

Marshall said he has led the fight in the U.S. Senate to halt the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to get the Administration to recognize the importance of natural immunity.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mehki McDaniel, 20, (left) and Ansley Fogle , 24, (right) were arrested for their connection to...
Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence
Kansas City Police investigate after a vehicle left one dead after driving into the Walmart at...
1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President
Rossville School Logo and Flag
Rossville schools closed Friday due to COVID outbreak

Latest News

FILE
Kansas high court suspends attorney for 1 year following violations of rules of conduct
Go Topeka
Topeka business leader selected to serve on U.S. Chamber of Commerce council
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supreme Court reverses case of woman with previous Missouri DUI offenses
FILE - A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
KDHE recognizes two local hospitals as Best of the Best for newborn screenings