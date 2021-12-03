Marshall amendment to defund COVID-19 vaccine mandate falls short of passage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall’s amendment to defund COVID-19 vaccine mandates falls short as 50 Senate Democrats vote against it.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 2, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said all 50 Senate Democrats voted against an amendment he offered which would have defunded each of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He said the votes come after the Administration acknowledged they did not have the authority to mandate vaccinations.

Sen. Marshall said multiple federal courts put a stop to the OSHA vaccine mandate as well as the federal contractor and CMS mandates. He said the White House has delayed implementation of the mandate for federal workers until after the holidays.

“This is an opportunity to right a wrong for each member in this body. Let’s give employers certainty and employees peace of mind that they will still have a job this new year,” said Marshall. “Make no mistake: These vaccine mandates are not about public health or science. If they were, the White House would recognize the 92% of Americans who have already built up immunity to this virus between vaccines and natural immunity.”

Marshall said he has led the fight in the U.S. Senate to halt the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to get the Administration to recognize the importance of natural immunity.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.