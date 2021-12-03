Advertisement

Marshall again asks legislators to include COVID vaccine dishonorable discharge act to upcoming legislation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has again asked federal legislators to consider adding his amendment to prevent dishonorable discharges for service members who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine to upcoming legislation.

On Friday, Dec. 3, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA) and Mike Rogers (R-AL) to request they include his amendment to prevent the Biden Administration from giving service members a dishonorable discharge for choosing to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a former U.S. Army physician, I believe the vaccine has saved countless lives and vaccinating our service members against COVID-19 is an important effort,” said Marshall. “However, reports of adverse actions being taken, or threatened, by military leadership at all levels are antithetical to our fundamental American values. The religious and medical rights of our brave men and women should be respected, particularly when they put their lives on the line to protect ours. Service members who choose not to receive the vaccine, and are subsequently separated from the service, should not be treated like felons and given a dishonorable discharge.”

According to Sen. Marshall, similar language unanimously passed the House Armed Service Committee and was included in the final House bill, which passed with 316 votes, including 181 democrats.

Marshall said he introduced the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act on the heels of the announcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Department of Defense stated those who refuse to get the vaccine will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment [under UCMJ] – to include relief of duties or discharge.”

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

