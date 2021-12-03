Registered sex offender injured in crash during police chase in Wabaunsee County

PAXICO, Kan. (WIBW) - A registered sex offender was taken to an area hospital, then to jail, after the car he was driving crashed during a high-speed police chase Thursday afternoon in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday along N.W. Snokomo Frontage Road just north of Flint View Road. The location was about two miles southeast of Paxico, or about 30 miles west of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sangla M. Stevens, 31, of Manhattan, was traveling north on Snokomo Road at a high rate of speed attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

The Cruze lost control on the gravel and left the roadway before it struck a tree and a telephone box.

Stevens was transported to Wamego Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

He later was booked into the Riley County Jail in Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Stevens has previous convictions for aggravated battery, sexual battery and criminal restraint stemming from an incident on Oct. 31, 2015, in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Stevens has been listed as a registered sex offender since Jan. 4, 2017, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The end of his registration is scheduled for May 17, 2034.

Additional details about Thursday’s chase weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.