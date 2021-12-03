Man charged in death of 4-year-old granddaughter acquitted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man charged in the 2019 death of his 4-year-old granddaughter has been acquitted of all charges related to the incident.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office has acquitted Timothy Funk Sr. of all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter in July of 2019.

Funk appeared before a jury in November 2020 on charges of felony murder and aggravated child endangerment after his granddaughter, Brandy, was found unresponsive in a home in Silver Lake.

An investigation had found that Funk had run a gas-powered generator in an attached garage. It was found that Brandy died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Another 8-year-old child survived the incident.

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Kagay said while the case was difficult for everyone involved, including the family of the victim, his office did follow the letter of the law and performed its duty.

“We applied the law to the facts of this tragedy. The result was two charges of Aggravated Child Endangerment,” said Kagay. “Under Kansas law, when a death results from the commission of that offense, the Felony Murder charge is appropriate. We performed our duty under the law. This was a difficult case for everyone involved, most especially the victim’s family, and our hearts go out to them in the face of their terrible loss.”

Kagay added that the court heard and considered evidence at a preliminary hearing, found probable cause, and bound Funk over for trial. Over the course of the trial, he said it was found that Funk should be acquitted of all charges.

“We are satisfied that justice has been done in this case and that everyone who participated in this process performed their roles appropriately,” said Kagay.

