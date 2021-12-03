Advertisement

KU Volleyball upsets #19 Oregon in first round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, KS - December 2, 2021
OMAHA, KS - December 2, 2021 - /vb during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Kansas Jayhawks at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics(Aiden Droge | Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will advance to the second round of the NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 sweep over No. 19 Oregon.

The Jayhawks took down the Ducks Thursday 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.

“We’ve been playing pretty well as of late,” Ray Bechard, KU’s head coach of 24 years, told ESPN after the game. “The pass and serve game was good, had a good scouting report, and maybe got Oregon on a little bit of an off night. But certainly the Jayhawks stepped up to the occasion tonight.”

Caroline Crawford (12 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces) and Caroline Bien (13 kills, 9 digs) led the way for KU, while freshman Camryn Turner, Seaman High School alum and All-Big 12 setter, had a game-high 30 assists.

“It was a joy to watch,” Bechard said. “We talked a little bit about pressure the last two weekends where we had to win to get in the tournament. Why would we worry about pressure now? I told them to go enjoy it. Very few teams get to experience this. I think the vibe has been really good since our name was put on the board.”

KU will take on the winner of Ole Miss and No. 14 Creighton in the second round 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The NCAA Tournament bracket is available here.

