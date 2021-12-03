KDHE recognizes two local hospitals as Best of the Best for newborn screenings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local hospitals are among the Best of the Best for newborn screening programs in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has partnered with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance to recognize the second annual newborn screening services awards for hospitals, facilities and midwives.

Released by the Kansas Newborn Screening Program on Dec. 1, 2021, the KDHE said 142 health care facilities and midwives have been honored for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards for 2020.

The KDHE said health care facilities and newborn providers can be recognized if they meet or exceed state quality, reporting and timeliness goals or state averages in the following categories:

CCHD Screening,

Hearing Screening

Collection Age

Transit Time

Unsatisfactory Rate for Metabolic and Genetic Screening.

For 2020, the KDHE said Sabetha Community Hospital Inc., Newman Regional Health and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center have all been awarded recognition as the All-Around Best of the Best for recognition in four or more categories.

The Department said 18 other facilities earned “Best of the Best” designations for either point-of-care screenings or metabolic and genetic screenings.

“We’re very pleased with the effort that facilities across the state have put forth to improve the quality and timeliness of our Newborn Screening program,” said Ashley D. Goss, Acting Secretary. “This awards program is an opportunity to recognize their dedication and honor their service to the families of Kansas.”

To view the recognition publication, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.