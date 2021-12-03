Kansas Supreme Court reverses case of woman with previous Missouri DUI offenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The decision of a case for a woman who has previous Missouri DUI offenses has been reversed by the Kansas Supreme Court so that her previous convictions could be included.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,046: State of Kansas v. Jessica Lynn Myers, it reversed the decision of the majority of a Court of Appeals panel which held that for sentencing a defendant as a repeat DUI offender, courts can only consider prior convictions under out-of-state statuses that are identical or narrower than the Kansas DUI statute.

The Court said the Court of Appeals panel majority affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court’s decision to not include Myers’ two previous convictions under the Missouri DWI statute, which prevented the State from prosecuting her for a felony DUI because elements of the Missouri law were broader than elements of the Kansas offense.

Justice K.J. Wall said in a unanimous opinion that the legislature’s 2018 amendments to the Kansas law were meant to eliminate the “identical to or narrower than” test and to require courts to include out-of-state offenses similar to the Kansas DUI offense in the title, elements and prohibited conduct. He said that includes Missouri’s DWI statute specifically, even if elements of the out-of-state crime are broader.

The Court said rejected the panel’s majority suggestion that the 2018 amendments would require courts to engage in judicial fact-finding which violates the Sixth Amendment considerations discussed in Apprendi v. New Jersey, 530 U.S. 466, 120 S. Ct. 2348, 147 L. Ed. 2d 435 (2000), and held that the determination of whether an out-of-state offense is similar enough to a Kansas offense is a legal determination and not a factual one.

The Court remanded the case back to Johnson Co. District Court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.