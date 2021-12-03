Kansas high court suspends attorney for 1 year following violations of rules of conduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas attorney has been suspended by the state’s Supreme Court after he was found to have violated multiple rules of professional conduct.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case no. 124,082: In the Matter of Timothy M. Starosta, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, it suspended Starosta from the practice of law for a year for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

The Supreme Court said Starosta violated the rules of competence, diligence, communication, safekeeping, property, expedition litigation, the unauthorized practice of law and cooperation with disciplinary authorities.

The Court also said it ordered Starosta to undergo a reinstatement hearing in which he is required to submit a probation plan for appropriate supervision and support to resume his practice of law.

