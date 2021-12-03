K-State announces plan to create 3,000 jobs, spark $3B in investments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University hopes to leverage its assets in the food and biosecurity realm to create thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments for the state.

K-State officials unveiled details Friday of their Economic Prosperity Plan. Submitted to the Board of Regents this past spring, it notes K-State is the world’s only university with bio-safety level-3 and bio-safety level-3 agriculture laboratories located on campus. In addition, the new National and Bio and Agro-defense Facility (NBAF) is adjacent to campus, and is expected to be in full operation by Spring 2022.

“These high-containment research facilities provide scientists a secure location to study high-consequence pathogens affecting plants, animals and human health,” their proposal reads. “These and other unique facilities at K-State create an environment focused on delivering innovations to improve global health, trade and security through partnerships with academic units on campus and industry.”

K-State says the plan could create 3,000 new jobs and bring $3 billion in direct investment in Kansas over 10 years. It focuses on four areas: food and agriculture systems innovation; biosecurity and biodefense; digital agriculture and advanced analytics; and K-State 105. K-State 105 is the university’s plan to enhance its presence statewide, by allowing businesses and communities to access research, workforce development, technical expertise, and other support.

The university outlines further details on each focus area, and plans to provide updates, through a special web site, https://www.k-state.edu/research/economic-prosperity/.

