Advertisement

Intentionally set truck fire in Oakland area of Topeka results in estimated $15,000 loss

An intentionally set pickup truck fire early Friday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast...
An intentionally set pickup truck fire early Friday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka resulted in an estimated $15,000 loss, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning pickup truck fire in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka that officials said was intentionally set resulted in an estimated $15,000 loss to the vehicle.

The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of N.E. Winfield Avenue.

First-arriving crews found a medium-duty pickup truck with flames coming from the passenger compartment, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

Crews kept the fire contained to the pickup truck, Harrison said.

Firefighters searched the vehicle but found no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was incendiary, or intentionally set.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mehki McDaniel, 20, (left) and Ansley Fogle , 24, (right) were arrested for their connection to...
Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence
Kansas City Police investigate after a vehicle left one dead after driving into the Walmart at...
1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President
A Texas teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a...
Texas teen killed in car-semi crash in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Intentionally set fire causes estimated $7,000 to central Topeka house
Topeka Zoo Lights Up for the Holidays
Zoo Lights attendees encouraged to buy tickets in advance
Woman taken to hospital after crash off I-70 west of Topeka
Early-morningn fire that causes estimated $7,000 damage ruled intentionally set