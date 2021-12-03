Intentionally set truck fire in Oakland area of Topeka results in estimated $15,000 loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning pickup truck fire in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka that officials said was intentionally set resulted in an estimated $15,000 loss to the vehicle.

The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of N.E. Winfield Avenue.

First-arriving crews found a medium-duty pickup truck with flames coming from the passenger compartment, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

Crews kept the fire contained to the pickup truck, Harrison said.

Firefighters searched the vehicle but found no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was incendiary, or intentionally set.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

