Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mehki McDaniel, 20, (left) and Ansley Fogle , 24, (right) were arrested for their connection to...
Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence
Kansas City Police investigate after a vehicle left one dead after driving into the Walmart at...
1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President
Rossville School Logo and Flag
Rossville schools closed Friday due to COVID outbreak

Latest News

Envista Credit Union announced Friday its December partner for the Envista Cares Challenge is...
The Envista Cares Challenge is spreading holiday joy as they announce its next organization
JCPD officers remember Officer Wilson "Alex" Johnson Jr. on the 20th anniversary of his death...
JCPD remembers fallen officer on 20th anniversary of his death
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in...
Moran helps to introduce bill to keep FTC Commissioners from voting after they leave
Envista Credit Union announced Friday its December partner for the Envista Cares Challenge is...
The Topeka Rescue Mission is the December Envista Cares partner