Friday forecast: Cooler than yesterday but still mild

After record breaking highs yesterday, it will be cooler today but still mild. If you're wondering, the record in Topeka today is 74° from 2012.

A cold front pushes through this afternoon (dry) with a more noticeable cool down this weekend in the 50s. There will be another cold front Sunday afternoon which will be much stronger and ushering in more seasonal temperatures for much of next work week.

Precipitation wise: There will be a weak system coming up from the north Saturday night that may lead to some light rain mainly southeast of I-35. Even if any rain does make it into the WIBW viewing area, it’s very likely we’re talking about less than 0.05″. Next week there still remains uncertainty on the timing of precipitation chances. What’s not uncertain is the amount: Most models keep precipitation less than 0.10″ and IF it is in the form of snow, it’s a dusting. The 8 day does show a snow chance Tuesday night as latest models do indicate late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night being the best chance for precipitation.

Normal High: 48/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase Saturday night which may lead to our coolest temperatures being before midnight with steady or even warming temperatures by sunrise. This is leading to a higher confidence of Sunday being warmer than Saturday despite more clouds and an afternoon cold front. How warm it’ll get remains uncertain. Think highs will at least be similar to Saturday but likely 3-8 degrees warmer. Depending on the speed of the front may lead to a cooling trend in the afternoon.

Again it comes through dry but it’ll bring strong winds Sunday afternoon through Monday morning with gusts 20-30 mph. Winds should be around 10 mph by midday Monday. Temperatures for much of next week will be in the 20s for lows and 40s with some 50s for highs. Models not only differ on precipitation timing but also how much cloud cover there will be which would impact temperatures so keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes.

Taking Action:

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. Winds will be the only hazard with gusts 20-30 mph especially today and Sunday.

If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night, it’ll be dropping through the 40s with gusts around 25 mph. The wind chill by the end of the game could be in the low-mid 30s.

Confidence is low on next work week’s weather pattern so don’t be surprised if there’s continued changes to the forecast in the coming days. Keep checking back for updates.



