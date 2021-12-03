Advertisement

First case of Omicron variant recorded in Missouri

FILE - Omicron variant of COVID-19
FILE - Omicron variant of COVID-19(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have now been found in three of Kansas’s four border states: Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri.

KCTV5 reports the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been recorded in St. Louis by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday, Dec. 3.

“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”

Kauerauf said the Delta variant is still dominant in the state, as 99% of all COVID cases recorded have been Delta.

Earlier on Friday, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory said six vaccinated individuals were reported to have the Omicron variant as well. These were the first cases recorded in that state.

On the other side of the Sunflower State, a Colorado woman who recently traveled to southern Africa was also recorded on Thursday, Dec. 2.

As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said no cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state yet.

