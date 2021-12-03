Intentionally set fire causes estimated $7,000 damage to central Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka house sustained an estimated $7,000 in damage early Friday in a fire that officials said was intentionally set.

The blaze was reported just after 12:30 a.m. at a one-story residence at 1233 S.W. Boswell Ave.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews found smoke coming from the house when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the room where it started.

Harrison said one person was home at the time of the fire. That person was able to get outside safely before crews arrived on the scene.

The home’s occupant then notified a neighbor, who called 911.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as incendiary, or intentionally set.

Of the estimated $7,000 loss, $5,000 in damage was to the structure and $2,000 was to its contents.

