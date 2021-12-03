Crews responding to crash on I-70 west of Topeka
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Friday on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. on westbound I-70 near S.W. Carlson Road, which serves as the Shawnee-Wabaunsee county line.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle went off the roadway.
Additional details weren’t immediately avaialble.
