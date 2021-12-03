CoreFirst celebrates completed HQ renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The renovations on CoreFirst’s main bank is complete!

The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the new additions to the building at 3035 SW Topeka Blvd. The construction began about two years ago; replacing its escalator with an elevator, installing new glass, and revamping the interior design.

The building itself is older, but Executive Vice President John Fager says he wants to make sure the property is up to standard.

“We love this 50 year old building and we really wanted to bring it up to the 21st century with updates and new designs, it’s an iconic looking building from the outside and in 1972 when it was opened, it received beautification award but we wanted to try to live up to those standards.”

The bank will also be opening the Emery Fager Pocket Park in spring of 2022.

