Advertisement

CoreFirst celebrates completed HQ renovations

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The renovations on CoreFirst’s main bank is complete!

The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the new additions to the building at 3035 SW Topeka Blvd. The construction began about two years ago; replacing its escalator with an elevator, installing new glass, and revamping the interior design.

The building itself is older, but Executive Vice President John Fager says he wants to make sure the property is up to standard.

“We love this 50 year old building and we really wanted to bring it up to the 21st century with updates and new designs, it’s an iconic looking building from the outside and in 1972 when it was opened, it received beautification award but we wanted to try to live up to those standards.”

The bank will also be opening the Emery Fager Pocket Park in spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mehki McDaniel, 20, (left) and Ansley Fogle , 24, (right) were arrested for their connection to...
Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence
Kansas City Police investigate after a vehicle left one dead after driving into the Walmart at...
1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President
Rossville School Logo and Flag
Rossville schools closed Friday due to COVID outbreak

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supreme Court reverses case of woman with previous Missouri DUI offenses
Live at Five
FILE - A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
KDHE recognizes two local hospitals as Best of the Best for newborn screenings
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting the event.
The 10th Annual Nativities & Noels is back for the holidays