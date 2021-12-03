Advertisement

Community mourns Topeka attorney, philanthropist

Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during a KSU football game.(Submitted)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The community came together today to mourn the loss of Dan Lykins.

A funeral was held for Lykins, a well-known Topeka attorney and philanthropist. He passed last week after a three-year battle with cancer. Lykins was 75.

Lykins served on the Kansas Board of Regents, and supported many area non-profits; including the Topeka Rescue Mission, several school foundations, and even WIBW Chris Fisher’s Just a Buck Campaign.TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

