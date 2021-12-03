Community mourns Topeka attorney, philanthropist

The community came together today to mourn the loss of Dan Lykins.

A funeral was held for Lykins, a well-known Topeka attorney and philanthropist. He passed last week after a three-year battle with cancer. Lykins was 75.

Lykins served on the Kansas Board of Regents, and supported many area non-profits; including the Topeka Rescue Mission, several school foundations, and even WIBW Chris Fisher's Just a Buck Campaign.

