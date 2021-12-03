Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Pottawatomie Co.

The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Pottawatomie County.

According to KDHE, Pottawatomie Co. Rural Water District No. 1 customers West of K-99 between Elizas Road and Repp Road should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE says the advisory was issued due to a waterline break. As a result, the loss of pressure in the distribution system may result in bacterial contamination.

For questions, KDHE says to contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mehki McDaniel, 20, (left) and Ansley Fogle , 24, (right) were arrested for their connection to...
Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence
Kansas City Police investigate after a vehicle left one dead after driving into the Walmart at...
1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President
A Texas teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a...
Texas teen killed in car-semi crash in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley signs the last beam that will be hung at the new WU Law...
Washburn law building beam signing
Rossville School Logo and Flag
Rossville schools closed Friday due to COVID outbreak
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Friday after the minivan she was driving left the...
Woman taken to hospital after crash off I-70 just west of Topeka
An early-morning house fire on Friday at 1233 S.W. Boswell in central Topeka has been ruled...
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $7,000 damage to central Topeka house