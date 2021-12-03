Boil water advisory issued for portions of Pottawatomie Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Pottawatomie County.

According to KDHE, Pottawatomie Co. Rural Water District No. 1 customers West of K-99 between Elizas Road and Repp Road should take the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE says the advisory was issued due to a waterline break. As a result, the loss of pressure in the distribution system may result in bacterial contamination.

For questions, KDHE says to contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

