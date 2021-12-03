The 10th Annual Nativities & Noels is back for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and thirteen other churches invited the community for an in-person event.

With 830 nativity scenes all across the world on display for viewers to admire.

This free event has live music and the opportunity to show the community what Christmas is really about.

“We have people who come year to year and will stay really long and will read all of the signs and find out who it’s from and which church they are from and the other people just walk through and they just get the good spirits by being emerged in all these scenes of Jesus’s birth,” said Co-chair of Nativities & Noels, Carrol Christensen.

The nativities and noels will be open from 10 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The display is located at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.

