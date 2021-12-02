Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Tristain and Aleahs

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re now in the season of giving so why not give two kids a forever family?

This week, our Wednesday’s Children are a brother/sister duo who would love to have a home for the holidays, someday soon. Tristain and Aleahs spent some time at the Pennant with Lori Hutchinson, where they discussed their favorite things to do.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Wednesday's Child - Tristain and Aleahs
