Next president selected for Kansas State Univ.

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents announced that Dr. Richard Linton will be the 15th President of Kansas State University.

Dr. Linton is the Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Richard Linton has proven himself as a forward-thinking leader who knows how to seize opportunities in higher education’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Regent Cheryl Harrison-Lee, KBOR Chair. “He shares the Regents’ strategic vision of higher education as a powerful force uniquely capable of revitalizing our economy. We are excited to have him as the next president of K-State and watch him lead the university into the future.”

Dr. Linton leads a college of more than 360 faculty members and 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students at NC State.

“I’m honored to take on the role of president of Kansas State University,” said Dr. Linton. “The university is on an exciting trajectory, and its community has a contagious passion, culture, and connectivity. I’m energized to help lead K-State forward and build on this positive momentum.”

The Kansas Board of Regents held a public meeting Thursday morning at the K-State Student Union to vote on the university’s next leader. They said they chose Dr. Linton following a committee-led search.

Current President, Richard Myers, announced his retirement in May 2021. Myers graduated from K-State in 1965 and returned in 2016 to become the university’s 14th president.

Dr. Linton will take over when Myers retires at the end of this year.

