Washburn celebrates progress on law building with beam signing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University celebrated the progress of their new law building by inviting the community to leave their mark on it.

Faculty, staff, and donors to the $34 million law building got to sign the final steel beam being placed in the new building.

Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley says the building wouldn’t be a reality without the community, a lesson the University imparts on its future lawyers.

“We teach people to be great lawyers, and serve their clients and serve in their community,” Dr. Farley said. “We want them to know they’re part of a bigger community.”

The building, located on the southeast corner of campus near 21st and Washburn, is set to be completed by the end of 2022.

