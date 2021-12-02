Advertisement

Valeo Behavioral Health received an early gift this December

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fidelity Bank gave Valeo Behavioral Health a holiday boost Wednesday, Dec. 1 with a check for $5,000 bringing their grand total raised to $32,000 during November.

It was part of Fidelity Bank’s Match Month campaign for the month of November. It matches donations the organization raised through the month and that effort brought in a grand total of $32,368.

Valeo’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Persinger, says the support Fidelity gave comes at a perfect time.

“There is a pretty big need all year around,” said Persinger. “Especially, you know, in the last 18 months or so the demand for crisis care has spiked. We have seen an increase in a number of folks who are un-sheltered, homeless, food insecurity, or housing, employment, and access to health care.”

The total also includes $3,000 from the White Linen and $1,500 from Alyssa and C.J. Napier.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

