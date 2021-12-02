Advertisement

Two taken to local hospital after UTV rolls over in rural Lyon Co.

(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were taken to a local hospital after a UTV rolled over in rural Lyon Co. on Wednesday evening.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, deputies, District Five first responders and Emporia/Lyon Co. EMS and Rescue were called to the 1800 block of Road 150 with reports of an injury accident after a UTV rolled over.

The Sheriff’s Office said it found Heather Finnerty, 41, of Hartford, was driving her 2021 Honda Talon X eastbound when she left the roadway to turn around in a field. The speed of the turn forced the Honda to roll over on its side.

Deputies said Finnerty and her passenger, Brooke Finnerty, 19, of Manhattan, were taken to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

