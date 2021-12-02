Two arrested after 18-year-old Topekan shot in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested on Wednesday for the November shooting of 18-year-old Payton Whitaker in Lawrence.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Lawrence Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Yorkshire Dr. with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Peyton Whitaker, 18, of Topeka. Whitaker was suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, officers from LPD, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested Mehki McDaniel, 20, of Topeka, and Ansley Fogle, 24, of Topeka.

LPD said McDaniel was arrested for second-degree murder and felony theft while Fogle was arrested for interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

McDaniel and Fogle are currently being held in the McPherson Co. Jail pending extradition.

LPD said it would like to thank the KBI and the McPherson Co. Sheriff’s Office for their help with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.