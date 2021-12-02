Topeka Zoo to say farewell to Jingga the Sumatran Tiger as she leaves to meet new mate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jingga, the Topeka Zoo’s Sumatran Tiger, will leave to make a home with a new mate at a new zoo and the public will have the chance to say goodbye to her until Monday.

The Topeka Zoo says it will say goodbye to Jingga, a female Sumatran Tiger on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to the Species Survival Plan recommendations, Jingga is headed to a new zoo to pair with a male tiger. Her new home zoo will announce her arrival after the standard quarantine period is complete.

The Zoo said Jingga was born at the Sacramento Zoo on March 18, 2010, and arrived in Topeka on June 13, 2012, after SSP recommendations paired her with a male tiger, Rojo.

In Topeka, the Zoo said Jingga was a mother of two sets of cubs. First, it said three cubs were had with Rojo in 2014. Her second set of four cubs was had with Sanjiv in 2018. The world was able to watch with a 24/7 live stream.

“Please don’t tell the other animals but Jingga is my favorite. She is so fun to work with,” says Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “She is always excited to see her keepers, she is smart and inquisitive. She has always trusted us, allowing us to weigh her one-day-old cubs,” said Shana Simpson.

The Zoo said the Species Survival Plan, which is managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, provides recommendations for pairings of animals with special attention to gene diversity to uphold the sustainability and genetic variation of that species. It said they make the recommendations based on age, health and need for more of the species to protect future populations.

“We are so sad Jingga is moving but she will be in good hands at her new Zoo. We have a good relationship with her new keepers and will be getting updates often,” Simpson said.

According to the Zoo, Sumatran Tigers are listed as a critically endangered species. There are believed to be less than 500 of them in the wild. It said the main threats to the species include: poaching, prey depletion, tiger-human conflict and disease.

The Topeka Zoo said it participates in many Species Survival Plans, which sometimes include saying goodbye to animals for the good of the species. As Jingga settles into her new home, it said she will reach and inspire new people who will love her as much as many did during her time in Topeka.

Those that wish to say goodbye to Jingga can visit her through Monday, Dec. 6.

