Topeka Police encourage people to join the force with new video

Members of the Topeka Police Department in a "BE TPD" recruitment video
Members of the Topeka Police Department in a "BE TPD" recruitment video(Topeka Police Department)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has launched a new recruitment campaign.

A video posted to social media Wednesday features officers and detectives in the department giving their reasons why they joined the force.

The effort called Be TPD features members of the department of all ranks with various career lengths.

Some of their reasons include being a resource for the community, having a unique career and being a positive influence to children.

Learn more about joining Topeka Police here.

