Thursday forecast: Record warmth today, still mild tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record warmth is expected today: The record in Topeka is 70° (1956) and Concordia it’s 72° (1889), both of which will likely be shattered but several degrees.

After 70s today and winds less than 10 mph, a slightly cooler day with a light breeze is expected tomorrow with even cooler temperatures over the weekend. It is worth noting that half the computer models keep highs in the low-mid 70s today while the other models indicate mid-upper 70s so don’t be surprised if it doesn’t get as warm as the forecast indicates but still think there’s a 90% chance Topeka and Concorida still break the record high.

Other uncertainties exist next work week: You’ll notice the 8 day indicates a snow chance Wednesday night but there might be more precipitation chances next week. As of now differences in the models and the lower chance of significant precipitation totals is leading to keeping the forecast dry for now. Other chances do include Sunday morning near I-35 then some flurries along I-70 Sunday evening. Hit and miss flurries Monday night then again Tuesday night. The reason for the only chance Wednesday night is it indicates relatively heavier precipitation totals compared to all the other chances.

Normal High: 48/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

This weekend will bring an increase in cloud cover late Saturday afternoon and a cold front Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 50s both days for most areas however some areas could still warm up in the mid-upper 50s depending on timing of cloud cover and the cold front. There will be more wind Sunday vs Saturday as well.

The cold front late Sunday will lead to more seasonal temperatures for much of next work week with highs in the 40s and low 50s and lows in the 20s. This means any precipitation that occurs especially at night could bring snow and/or a mix so something to prepare for in case we have to add additional precipitation chances before Wednesday night.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the weather the next 2 days: While a few spots could have gusts 15-20 mph tomorrow, winds shouldn’t be an issue for most areas. This means any last minute holiday decorations you still need to put up, these are going to be perfect days to do it.

Confidence is low on next work week’s weather pattern so don’t be surprised if there’s continued changes to the forecast in the coming days. Keep checking back for updates.



