Texas teen killed in car-semi crash in south-central Kansas

HARPER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Harper County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday on K-14 highway, about two miles north of the city of Harper.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2014 Nissan Altima was southbound on K-14 when the right tire dropped off the right -- or west -- edge of the roadway.

The car came back onto the roadway and traveled across the southbound lane, where it struck a 2008 Kenworth semi.

The driver of the Altima, Thomas Morgan Burel, 17, of McKinney, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Burel wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, James B. Long, 60, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Long was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

The patrol’s crash log didn’t list a complete city of residence for Long.

