Shawnee Co. raises $9,500 for United Way of Greater Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is getting a boost from Shawnee County.

Representatives of the United Way joined Shawnee County Commissioners for a check presentation at their meeting Thursday.

The County raised $9,508.98 for the organization through their workforce campaign which includes the county’s October golf tournament and employee contribution.

The money will go towards the United Way’s community impact fund.

