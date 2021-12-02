Advertisement

Shawnee Co. raises $9,500 for United Way of Greater Topeka

Representatives of the United Way of Greater Topeka join Shawnee Co. Commissioners and other...
Representatives of the United Way of Greater Topeka join Shawnee Co. Commissioners and other employees at their meeting Thursday, December 2, 2021 for a check presentation.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is getting a boost from Shawnee County.

Representatives of the United Way joined Shawnee County Commissioners for a check presentation at their meeting Thursday.

The County raised $9,508.98 for the organization through their workforce campaign which includes the county’s October golf tournament and employee contribution.

The money will go towards the United Way’s community impact fund.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

