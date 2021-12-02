Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Kobe Jordan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Seaman’s Kobe Jordan.

Jordan competes in football and powerlifting for the Vikings.

He maintains a 3.739 GPA and has made the Sharp Honor Roll all four years. He is also part of the Equity Action Network.

Up next, Jordan plans to major in computer science at Fort Hays State.

