Retired sheriff dies of COVID-19 in western Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired sheriff and part-time deputy Doug Whitson on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Whitson died of COVID-19 complications.

The Goodland Police Department said Whitson served with its agency from 2006-2011.

“I had the pleasure of working with Doug. He would help anyone with no questions asked. He was also a teacher with a wealth of knowledge. He was always willing to educate less experienced officers. We are definitely going to miss you. Fly high brother, we’ll take it from here,” reads a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to the local health department, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherman County and 13 deaths.

