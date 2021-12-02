Advertisement

Retired sheriff dies of COVID-19 in western Kansas

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that retired sheriff and part-time...
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that retired sheriff and part-time deputy Doug Whitson died of COVID-19 complications.(Sherman County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired sheriff and part-time deputy Doug Whitson on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Whitson died of COVID-19 complications.

The Goodland Police Department said Whitson served with its agency from 2006-2011.

“I had the pleasure of working with Doug.  He would help anyone with no questions asked.  He was also a teacher with a wealth of knowledge.  He was always willing to educate less experienced officers.  We are definitely going to miss you.  Fly high brother, we’ll take it from here,” reads a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to the local health department, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherman County and 13 deaths.

It is with great sadness to announce Sherman County Retired Sheriff and current Part-Time Deputy Doug Whitson has passed...

Posted by Sherman County KS Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Dr. Richard Linton shows the K-State hand sign to the crowd after being introduced as the...
Dr. Richard Linton selected as K-State’s 15th President

Latest News

FILE
Fort Riley cancels Christmas Tree Lighting due to COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
Missouri officials under fire as reports indicating masks do work against COVID-19 withheld from public
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light