Rep. Mann helps to found Congressional FFA Caucus

FILE
FILE(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann has helped to found the Congressional FFA Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) said he and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) announced the Congressional FFA Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said the FFA Caucus will serve as an informal group of U.S. Representatives dedicated to issues related to the next generation of agriculture leaders and students who pursue careers in agriculture, food, natural resources and related sciences.

“As a past chapter FFA president from Quinter, Kansas, and proud FFA alumnus, I am honored to establish the first-ever FFA Caucus on Capitol Hill,” said Mann. “The National FFA Organization plays an important role in preparing the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As a member of Congress and the House Agriculture Committee, I’m dedicated to raising awareness about school-based agricultural education, FFA, and the next generation of leaders who will feed, fuel, and clothe our world.”

“I’m proud to have worked with my colleague, Representative Tracey Mann, to co-found and co-chair the bipartisan FFA Caucus in the U.S. Congress. Although Tracy and I come from different parts of the country, we work together in Congress to protect our nation’s agriculture and perpetuate the involvement of young farmers in our food security,” said Rep. Panetta. “The Congressional FFA Caucus will be another way to encourage other members of Congress to support agriculture, enhance opportunities for future farmers, and ensure their involvement in the future of America’s agricultural.”

Mann said the bipartisan FFA Caucus will strengthen relationships between Congress and agricultural education students and FFA members and will raise the profile of school-based agriculture education, FFA, and the next generation of leaders in food and agriculture.

“FFA plays a key role in educating our youth and developing the next generation of leaders. With the development of this caucus comes the opportunity to share the message of the importance of agriculture to others,” said Scott Stump, CEO of the National FFA Organization. “We know FFA members are not only our future leaders, but they are the ones who will continue to fill the talent pipeline in the industry of agriculture. It is exciting to be able to share this message with a broader audience through this caucus.”

According to Mann, the National FFA Organization is a congressionally chartered school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 students as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information about the Congressional FFA Caucus, click HERE.

