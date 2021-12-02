Police respond to 3-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a three-vehicle, hit-and-run collision Thursday morning in west Topeka.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred around 8:45 a.m. near S.W. 25th and Fairlawn.

Police at the scene said a red Chevrolet car hit a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, which then rear-ended a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

The Volkswagen, which had been traveling north on S.W. Fairlawn, went up and over the curb on the east side of the 2400 block of S.W. Fairlawn. The car, which had major front-end damage, came to rest in a row of bushes.

A wrecker arrived around 9:15 a.m. to move the Volkswagen from the scene.

The Tahoe, meanwhile, came to rest facing north in the right northbound lane of S.W. Fairlawn. The Tahoe, which had damage to its rear portion, was able to be driven away from the scene.

Additional details, including the direction of travel of the red Chevrolet car, weren’t immediately available.

