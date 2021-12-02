Over $79 million heads to Kansas to improve water infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $79 million is headed to Kansas to improve the state’s water infrastructure in historically underfunded communities.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Environmental Protection Agency said Kansas will get a total of $79,430,000 for the State Revolving Fund. It said the fund will create jobs, upgrade the nation’s aging water infrastructure and address key challenges such as drinking water and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances contamination. The 2022 allocation is the first of five years of almost $44 billion in dedicated EPA SRF funding that states will get through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In a letter sent to Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday, the EPA said Administrator Michael S. Regan encouraged Kansas to maximize the impact of water funding to address disproportionate environmental burdens in historically underserved communities throughout the Sunflower State.

“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” said Administrator Regan. “As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

The EPA said it will allocate $7.4 billion to states, tribes and territories for 2022, with almost half of the funding available as grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investment in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities in rural America and urban centers.

For over three decades, the EPA said the SRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments, which provide low-cost financing for local projects across the nation. However, it said many vulnerable communities that face water challenges have not gotten their fair share of federal water infrastructure funding. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, states have the chance to correct this disparity.

“In Region 7, half of our communities with a water or sewer utility have less than 425 people – and many of these populations are shrinking,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu. “This historic investment will allow us to continue supporting the immediate needs of the aging water and wastewater systems in these and other underserved areas.”

The EPA said Administrator Rewgan recently completed a “Journey to Justice” tour through the South where he heard from families and advocates regarding their struggles with exposure to water pollution in their communities. For children, it said exposure to lead can cause irreversible life-long health effects, including decreased IQ, focus and academic achievement. At the same time, it said families that live near high levels of contaminants such as PFAS or “forever chemicals” are at risk to develop adverse health outcomes.

According to the EPA, the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strengthened partnership and it stands ready to work with states to ensure that communities see the full benefits of the investment.

For more information about the funding and availability of additional funding, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.