One taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash near Meriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in North Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday on westbound N.W. US-24 highway just west of Meriden Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2006 Dodge Caravan minivan that was westbound on US-24 was slowing to turn onto Frontage Road.

The minivan was rear-ended by a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, then struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that was eastbound on Frontage Road, the patrol said.

The driver of the Caravan, Mark L. Paine, 62, of Topeka, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Paine was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Monte W. Simmons, 58, of Topeka, and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Jerome F. Froelich, 65, of Tecumseh, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

All of the drivers were alone in their vehicles.

