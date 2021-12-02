Advertisement

Missouri officials under fire as reports indicating masks do work against COVID-19 withheld from public

Missouri mask mandate comparison data.
Missouri mask mandate comparison data.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Health Department and Governor Mike Parson are under fire after it was discovered that recently compiled data indicated that mask mandates did in fact work for cities in Missouri during the Delta variant surge.

KCTV5 reports that new records and emails from Missouri State health officials indicate mask mandates do in fact work but did not release that data to the public.

The Missouri Independent reported Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office asked the health department to look at data during the worst part of the delta variant surge over the summer of 2020. The study compared infection and death rates in places that had mask mandates like St. Louis and Kansas City to the rest of the state.

According to the study, jurisdictions with mask mandates saw an average of 15.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day, while places without mask mandates had 21.7 cases per day.

Missouri State Health Director Donald Kauerauf said in an email that the study’s results indicated the effectiveness of mask mandates and forwarded the information to Gov. Parson’s office.

However, the Missouri Independent said the information was never released in cabinet meetings or to the public.

The newly-discovered emails found the information and data was forwarded from the Missouri Health Director on Nov. 30, 2020, to Alex Tuttle, the governor’s legislative budget director. Tuttle has been an integral part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“(T)here are ‘lots’ of variables that must be considered before we can definitively assess the impact of wearing a mask (or not wearing a mask) in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period,” Kauerauf said in the emails. “However, I think we can say with great confidence reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities, where masks were required, had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates.”

The emails and data were found in the “Documenting COVID-19 project,” a searchable database of documents and emails about the state’s COVID-19 strategies and responses. The information was obtained through public records requests, which can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

Latest News

The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
KDHE's dashboard shows an increase in monthly COVID cases from October 2021 to November 2021.
Kansas sees post-Thanksgiving rise in COVID cases