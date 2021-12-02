Missouri officials under fire as reports indicating masks do work against COVID-19 withheld from public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Health Department and Governor Mike Parson are under fire after it was discovered that recently compiled data indicated that mask mandates did in fact work for cities in Missouri during the Delta variant surge.

KCTV5 reports that new records and emails from Missouri State health officials indicate mask mandates do in fact work but did not release that data to the public.

The Missouri Independent reported Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office asked the health department to look at data during the worst part of the delta variant surge over the summer of 2020. The study compared infection and death rates in places that had mask mandates like St. Louis and Kansas City to the rest of the state.

According to the study, jurisdictions with mask mandates saw an average of 15.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day, while places without mask mandates had 21.7 cases per day.

Missouri State Health Director Donald Kauerauf said in an email that the study’s results indicated the effectiveness of mask mandates and forwarded the information to Gov. Parson’s office.

However, the Missouri Independent said the information was never released in cabinet meetings or to the public.

The newly-discovered emails found the information and data was forwarded from the Missouri Health Director on Nov. 30, 2020, to Alex Tuttle, the governor’s legislative budget director. Tuttle has been an integral part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“(T)here are ‘lots’ of variables that must be considered before we can definitively assess the impact of wearing a mask (or not wearing a mask) in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period,” Kauerauf said in the emails. “However, I think we can say with great confidence reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities, where masks were required, had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates.”

The emails and data were found in the “Documenting COVID-19 project,” a searchable database of documents and emails about the state’s COVID-19 strategies and responses. The information was obtained through public records requests, which can be found HERE.

