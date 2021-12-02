Military equipment stolen from vehicle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Military equipment valued at approximately $2,500 was reported stolen earlier this week from a vehicle in Manhattan.

Riley County police said the theft was reported around 9:31 a.m. Tuesday near N. 11th and Fremont streets on the east side of Manhattan.

Officers listed a 26-year-old man as the victim of the theft, which occurred when an unknown person broke into his car and stole the military equipment.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

