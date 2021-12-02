Memorial services scheduled for late Rossville Police officer

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been scheduled for a late Rossville Police officer who died from natural causes.

The Rossville Police Department says memorial services for Officer Kerry Dick, who died on Monday due to natural causes, will be held at Rossville High School at 800 Main St. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Officer Dick had worked for RPD as a part-time officer since September 2007. He previously worked with the Wamego Police Department.

Donations for Officer Dick can be made in his name to Concerns of Police Survivors. To make a donation, click HERE.

