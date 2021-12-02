Man, 79, arrested after pointing gun at Riley County police officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after authorities said he pointed a gun at a Riley County police officer in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident occurred around 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Yuma Street. The location was about six blocks east of downtown Manhattan.

In the incident, officials said, the man threatened a 40-year-old police officer with a gun.

The man, identified as Stanley Edward Hoerman, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Hoerman was released from the Riley County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

