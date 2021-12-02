Landmark Supreme Court abortion case could have implications on Value Them Both amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Supreme Court has closed its first day of hearing a landmark abortion case, which could have serious implications for Kansas’s own Value Them Both amendment to be voted on in August.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), says he spoke at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to discuss the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case being considered in the U.S. Supreme Court.

“What was my favorite office visit: 15 weeks, feeling the baby move, responding to mom’s voice, or sibling’s voice. That brings us to the Mississippi Dobbs case, which protects life after that 15-week visit I just described,” said Sen. Marshall. “And I struggle as I watch America being one of 7 nations that allows abortion after 15 weeks… I struggle to think we live in a society that allows this barbaric treatment of the unborn. I’ve fought my whole life for moms and babies. And I pledge I will keep fighting for them both. We hope and pray this landmark Supreme Court case will result in a decision that reflects the values of most Americans and protect life after 15 weeks.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday regarding the pending case.

“[Wednesday] the Supreme Court will hear the most significant abortion case of the last 30 years, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” said Moran. “This case provides the court the opportunity to relinquish the legislative power it has assumed and return it to the people and their representatives. The court will be better for it, and so will our politics. And most importantly of all, millions of future voices will get to have their say in the process, too.”

Kansans will make their own vote in August 2022 whether to add the Value Them Both amendment, which the legislature passed earlier in 2021, to the state constitution. The amendment would ensure the Kansas Constitution does not afford the right to an abortion for residents.

Moran said the Supreme Court’s decision in the pending abortion case, along with the Kansas amendment, could significantly impact Kansas abortion laws.

Oral arguments for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization began on Wednesday, Dec. 1. In 2018, Moran said Mississippi adopted the Gestational Age Act, which protects life after 15 weeks. Following its adoption, he said the Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged the law.

The U.S. Supreme Court will now consider whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

In January, Moran said he urged Kansas legislators to quickly pass the Value Them Both amendment.

Marshall said he too spoke on the Senate floor about the case.

“I recognize and believe that life begins at conception, but maybe all of America doesn’t agree with me on that. But I do believe with all my heart a huge part of America agrees we should not allow abortions on babies that can feel pain,” said Marshall. “I struggle to think we live in a society that allows this barbaric treatment of the unborn. We hope and pray that this landmark Supreme Court case will result in a decision that reflects the values of most Americans and protects life after 15 weeks… Unfortunately, because of a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling, my home state of Kansas has become an abortion destination. The Kansas Supreme Court has paved the way for unlimited abortions, abortions paid for with tax dollars. And that’s why back home I’ll be fighting for the Value Them Both Amendment, which protects and values both the mom and the baby.”

Deliberations in the case will continue Thursday, Dec. 2.

