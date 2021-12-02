KNI food distribution to be held Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Town and Country Christian Church will bring back 35,000 lbs of fresh nutritious food for families Thursday, Dec. 2.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the Kansas Neurological Institute will host the event sponsored by the Town and Country Christian Church and the Harvesters Community Food Network.

Due to construction, folks will need to take High St. south from 21st, instead of Randolph Ave. Signs will direct families to the distribution entrance.

All food is on a first come-first serve basis and is free for families requesting the food. No I.D. is needed.

They would also appreciate volunteers to help. They would need to arrive at 8:30, but volunteers can have food if they request it.

