KBI investigate death of Galena homeowner after no immediate cause of death found

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help investigate the death of a Galena homeowner after there was no immediate cause of death found.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is helping the Galena Police Department conduct a death investigation in the city.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the KBI said officers from GPD were called to a home after a resident reported he had found a dead person.

When officers arrived at 801 E. 11th St., in Galena, KBI said they found a dead man inside the home. The man was identified as the homeowner, Jerrold L. Brewer, 68. It was not immediately clear how Brewer died.

KBI said it was asked to help in the death investigation and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.