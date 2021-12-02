Kansas Supreme Court appoints Shawnee Co. Chief District Judge, 27 other chief district judges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Judge for the Third Judicial District, which covers Shawnee Co., has been named, along with 27 other chief district judges.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge Steven Ebberts as chief judge of the Third Judicial District. His term will run from Dec. 12, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Third Judicial District covers Shawnee Couty.

“We appreciate that Judge Ebberts is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 3rd Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

The Court said Ebberts has been a judge in the district since 2011.

“I sincerely thank Chief Justice Luckert for this appointment and the confidence she and members of the Supreme Court have placed in me,” Ebberts said. “I am honored to be appointed to the position and look forward to serving the people of the 3rd Judicial District in this new role.”

According to the Court, Ebberts earned his undergraduate degree from Washburn University and a law degree from the Washburn University School of Law. He worked as the municipal court administrative judge and associate judge for the City of Topeka for more than eight years before he was appointed as a district court judge.

The Court said he is an active member of the Topeka and Kansas Bar associations, the Topeka Kiwanis and Sunrise Optimist Club. He is also the past president of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association.

The Court also said it reappointed 27 chief judges in the state. It said their terms run through Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023. Those judges are as follows:

1st Judicial District - Chief Judge David King

2nd Judicial District - Chief Judge Jeffrey Elder

4th Judicial District - Chief Judge Taylor Wine

5th Judicial District - Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler

6th Judicial District - Chief Judge Amy Harth

7th Judicial District - Chief Judge James McCabria

8th Judicial District - Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton

9th Judicial District - Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder

11th Judicial District - Chief Judge Lori Bolton Fleming

12th Judicial District - Chief Judge Kim Cudney

13th Judicial District - Chief Judge David Ricke

14th Judicial District - Chief Judge Jeffre Gettler

15th Judicial District - Chief Judge Kevin Berens

16th Judicial District - Chief Judge Laura Lewis

17th Judicial District - Chief Judge Preston Pratt

18th Judicial District - Chief Judge Jeff Goering

19th Judicial District - Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter

20th Judicial District - Chief Judge Steven Johnson

21st Judicial District - Chief Judge Grant Bannister

22nd Judicial District - Chief Judge James Patton

23rd Judicial District - Chief Judge Glenn Braun

24th Judicial District - Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman

27th Judicial District - Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick

28th Judicial District - Chief Judge Rene Young

29th Judicial District - Chief Judge Robert Burns

30th Judicial District - Chief Judge William Mott

31st Judicial District - Chief Judge Daniel Creitz

The Supreme Court said each of Kansas’s 31 judicial districts has a chief judge, who has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court, in addition to their judicial responsibilities.

