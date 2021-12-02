Advertisement

Kansas governor responds to statements from now former KDHE secretary

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s former top health official claims he was “Fauci’d” out of the job as Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary. Dr. Norman, who helped to guide Kansas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is speaking out after a sudden departure last week.

In an exclusive interview with Topeka station WIBW, Dr. Norman claimed he didn’t know why Governor Laura Kelly let him go and that we would have to ask the governor about the sudden departure. So, that’s what we did Wednesday, catching up with Kelly during a tour in Wichita.

“That’s sort of yesterday’s news. What we’re really talking about now is we have a new secretary in the Kansas Departet of Health and Environment, Janet Stanek who is incredibly well qualified to lead,” Kelly said. “We are now preparing, and we have been for the past few weeks, to move into this steady state where we just deal with this as part of the reality of life.”

Dr. Norman also claimed he wanted to be more transparent with the public, but he believes the governor’s office wanted to have more control over his public comments.

